Captain calls on home town roots

FRONTING UP: Darcy Wright plans to lead the charge when the Brahmans take on Wests Tigers in the MDRL A-grade grand final on Sunday. Jeni Fraser

IT'S ON the bucket-list: leading the club he started his playing career with to premiership glory.

Proud Proserpine boy and Whitsunday Brahmans captain Darcy Wright will run onto BB Print Stadium on Sunday with one desire chief in his mind.

A win against Wests Tigers in the Mackay District Rugby League A-grade grand final would be the highlight of a footy career that started with the Brahmans way back in 1999.

Wright first joined the Brahmans in the under-9 ranks, but it wasn't until he left the area to attend university that his desire to lead his hometown team to title glory emerged.

"It would mean a lot to win a premiership as captain this weekend,” Wright said.

"After leaving for uni, I always wanted to come back and win a premiership for the Brahmans.

"They're my favourite club - they're the main club I've played for.”

The Whitsunday Brahmans will tackle Wests Tigers in the 2019 premiership this weekend. Shannen McDonald

Having assumed the captaincy for the first time this year, Wright said the club stood for much more than what happened on field.

He said the Brahmans epitomise the determination, hard work and mateship the town is built on.

"It's a good country club and everyone gets behind it - it has a big following in the town,” Wright said.

"Hopefully Prossie gets behind us this weekend because the more supporters down the better.

"There's nothing better than playing in front of a good Prossie crowd.”

Brahmans 2019 captain Darcy Wright has hopes leading his team to grand final glory. Jeni Fraser

Wright said he will be aiming to lead from the front when they line up against the reigning premiers.

"It's going to be a really hard game, one where whoever shows up the most will win,” he said.

"Hopefully we play a good game of footy and get the win.”