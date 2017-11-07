Captain Dan plans to get a hand on the helm of Whitsunday

Dan Van Blarcom is putting his hat in the ring as an independent candidate for Whitsunday.

HE GOES by the name of "captain” and believes he has his compass correctly calibrated to steer the seat of Whitsunday in the right direction.

Dan Van Blarcom is putting his hat in the ring as an independent candidate for Whitsunday once more following a short stint as the Nationals candidate in 2004 and subsequent runs as an independent.

Upfront about his colourful past, Mr Van Blarcom reflected on the pictures of him wearing a Nazi swastika symbol in the ACT legislative Assembly in 1970, which led to his dis-endorsement from the Nationals in 2004.

"This will come up, but guess what? I'm over this crap and I don't care,” he said.

"I didn't want to be there, I wanted to get out of there, I didn't have any choice.”

The photos surfaced in the Courier Mail when Mr Van Blarcom ran in 2015, which he countered with ASIO documents showing he worked as an undercover spy from 1968-71.

Far from echoing the extremist views linked with Nazism, Mr Van Blarcom positions himself firmly in the centre of politics, not unlike the Liberal Democrats.

"People should have more freedoms and we should be reducing government to get it under control,” he said.

"The Opposition Leader want to lock kids up at night (with a curfew) and that's a really bad idea.”

Mr Van Blarcom is known around the Whitsundays for his work as a ship master, his career at ABC Tropical North, and for running in local government and state government since the 1990s.

Having run as a member of the National Party in the past, he said the experience wasn't all bad.

"It was good because I realised what assholes political parties are and how they are run,” he said.

Garnering only 997 votes (3.09%) in the 2015 State Election, Mr Van Blarcom said he was still "in it to win it.”

"A lot of people are pretty disillusioned with political parties, this time there is a change in the voting where you number every box,” he said.

"What I'll be saying to people is that you can vote independent and for someone who isn't involved with political parties which are on the nose.”

Selling an anti-establishment message, he made the case for disillusioned voters to pick him over the populist One Nation brand.

"If you vote for One Nation you take 100% of what they put forward as a policy - I've run multicultural events here in the Whitsundays in Airlie Beach,” he said.

"My issue is in particular with Pauline (Hanson), I met (One Nation candidate) Noel Skippen and he is a nice guy who is reasonably qualified, so I'm not directing this at him, but policy wise there is too much antagonism toward religion.”

On policy, Mr Van Blarcom supports the Adani Carmichael Mine, provided it receives no government finance, funding for the Blackcurrant Island all tide boat ramp at Hydeaway Bay and cutting government spending in Brisbane in favour of increased investment in regional Queensland.

Mr Van Blarcom will face incumbent LNP MP Jason Costigan, Bronwyn Taha (ALP), Jennifer Whitney (KAP), Noel Skippen (One Nation) and Imogen Lindenberg (Greens).

The Queensland election will be held on November 25.