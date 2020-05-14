Lions skipper says hubs must be AFL’s last resort

BRISBANE Lions captain Dayne Zorko has urged the AFL to exhaust every avenue before placing players in hubs.

South Australian health chiefs on Wednesday night rejected a request to give Adelaide and Port Adelaide players special quarantine exemptions to fly in and out of the state for matches.

They are set to join West Coast and Fremantle in relocating to the eastern seaboard to allow the season to restart.

Zorko, a father of one, said playing out of hubs will be a big challenge for many players across the league.

"It's going to be difficult on families, but if that's what it takes I'm sure all the players will buy into that," Zorko said.

"But I'd love to see every resource exhausted first before first before we go straight to hubs.

"Because for players from interstate clubs, and I think I can speak for nearly all of them when I say this, the pressure it puts on families when we have to go away every second week for three days at a time is huge.

"So, to be away for an extended amount of time, which potentially could happen, will be extremely difficult for parents."

Zorko said being based in a hub would also prove a big dilemma for players who are about to become fathers.

"For us at the club, we've got four players expecting babies in the next month and a half, so it would be extremely difficult for those guys," he said.

"They may have to make a decision between whether they see the birth of their first born child or play a game of footy.

"I certainly know which one I would be choosing, and it would definitely be the baby."

The Lions skipper said the players remained no closer to knowing what a rebooted 2020 season will look like.

"We haven't been given too much information as I think the AFL just wants to make sure they have everything in hand to make the right decision," he said.

"We're hopeful next week we'll be able to head into the club and get some form of training away, whether it's in groups of eight or pairs or whatever it may be."