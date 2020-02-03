IN PHOTOS: Captains take on the mantle at Proserpine High

The leadership team from Proserpine State High School were inducted in a ceremony this morning.

THE new student leadership team at Proserpine State High School were inducted in a ceremony this morning and all were excited to make 2020 the best year yet.

Imogen Tulk and Aiden Payet were announced as school captains for the year, with Sarah Milne and Theo Brown as their vice-captains.

Becoming school captain was something Imogen had aspired to since starting at the school in Year 7.

"Ever since coming into high school you kind of look at everyone on the stage and go 'you know what, I want to be that leader and I want to help lead the school to greatness,'" she said.

"I want to help lead the school to come together as one and help make 2020 one of the most memorable years it can be for everyone."

Principal Don McDermid, vice captains Theo Brown and Sarah Milne and school captains Imogen Tulk and Aiden Payet.

Aiden also had big ideas for this year and hoped he could work with the rest of his team to encourage other students to take up leadership roles.

"I really wanted to do something because it's a really good school and (I want to) give back to it after the many years I've been here," he said.

"I just want to see everyone together and being a leader you have to be a good role model.

"Showing this to the younger kids will hopefully help that as well and inspire them to be leaders."

Principal of Proserpine State High School Don McDermid said the new leadership team had strong backing from students and teachers and he looked forward to seeing what they could bring to the school community.

"Always high on the list for them is school spirit and continuing to drive school spirit," he said.

"One of our priorities is around the valuing diversity in our school, so I'm excited for us to go and explore that as a student body and how we can continue to drive that."

While school has only been back for a week, Mr McDermid said there had already been plenty of exciting developments.

"We've just opened our new building which houses a number of facilities that help us deliver STEM, so it's wonderful for us to be able to branch of and further the opportunities for students in that area," he said.

"We're also just about to commence work on our new performing arts building, so once again we're delivering modern state of the art facilities for students who have a passion in the arts and may want to follow that as an interest or career."

SCHOOL CAPTAINS: Imogen Tulk and Aiden Payet

SCHOOL VICE CAPTAINS: Sarah Milne and Theo Brown

INDIGENOUS STUDENT LEADER: William Allan

SENIOR STUDENT COUNCIL EXECUTIVE: Mitchell Jepsen, Crystal Glisson, Olivia Adam and Jessica Pini

Senior student council executive members Jessica Pini, Olivia Adam, Crystal Glisson and Mitchell Jepsen.

JUNIOR STUDENT COUNCIL EXECUTIVE: Riley Stuchbree, Tegan Hanks, Malea Callaghan and Sam Rogers

Junior student council executive members Malea Callaghan, Tegan Hanks, Mayor Andrew Willcox, Riley Stuchbree and Sam Rogers.

COOK HOUSE CAPTAINS: Dat Pham and Emma Faletti

COOK HOUSE VICE CAPTAINS: Jessica Pini and Phillipa Lund

KENNEDY HOUSE CAPTAINS: Kasey Hogan and Olivia Adam

KENNEDY HOUSE VICE CAPTAINS: Theo Brown and William Allan

FLINDERS HOUSE CAPTAINS: Ayla Ovari and Abbey Bennett

FLINDERS HOUSE VICE CAPTAINS: Sarah Milne and Rhys Gravelle

OXLEY HOUSE CAPTAINS: Tui Taylor and Georgia Reid

OXLEY HOUSE VICE CAPTAINS: Imogen Tulk and Jessica Jenkins

BAND LEADERS: Lily Arena and Tessa Jolley

Band leaders Tessa Jolley and Lily Arena

DOUGLAS DEBNEY MEMORIAL BURSARY: Cody Stevens

GEORGE TELFORD MEMORIAL BURSARY: Alicia Adam