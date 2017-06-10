Capturing moments of pure gold

WINNER: Tim Wootton took out one of the winning spots of the That's Gold competition.

THE winners of Abell Point Marina's That's Gold Competition have been announced and it seems they've captured their best boating moments perfectly.

Tim Wootton (@whitsundayphotos) took one of the spots with his Instagram picture of a stunning sunset in Airlie Beach as well as Dave Chengody (@djchangas) with a captivating boat shot.

The latest round ran from May 18 to June 1, coinciding with the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.

The winners took home a gold anchor keyring, a $100 BCF voucher and will go into the running for the major prize.

TOP SPOT: This stunning shot taken by Dave Chengody on board a boat was another winner. djchangas

This includes one month's free berthing at APM, Marina Lifestyle card, return airport transfers for two people, dinner for two at APM's new waterfront restaurant, vessel wash and chamois provided by R Marine Crawley and boat show tickets for two people for a boat show of your choice in 2018.

The final competition round will run from July 27 to August 10 coinciding with the Sydney International Boat Show. Entrants are encouraged to submit a picture of their best 'boating moments'.

To enter, post a photo on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag APMthatsgold or email your pictures to marketing@abellpoint marina.com. For more visit abellpointmarina.com.au /whats-on/thats-gold- competition/.