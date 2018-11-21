Menu
Car and bus collide on busy regional road

A CAR and bus have collided on a busy Highfields road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two crews were on the scene of the crash, which occurred at the corner of Highfields Rd and Polzin Rd just before 3.45pm.

"The only person on the bus was the driver," the spokeswoman said.

"There were two people in the vehicle.

Two patients were transported to Toowoomba Hospital in stable conditions with minor cuts and abrasions following the crash. One other patient was assessed but declined transport to hospital.

