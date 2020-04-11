Menu
Emergency crews attended the scene on Peter Delemothe Rd in Bowen.
Breaking

Car and motorcycle incident in Bowen

11th Apr 2020 4:15 PM
EMERGENCY crews are currently on scene at a car and motorcycle accident on Peter Delemothe Rd in Bowen.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Service said an ambulance was called to the scene around 3.42pm.

She said the crew were assessing one patient that is in a stable condition with a shoulder injury, who she believed to be the motorcycle rider.

At this stage, the spokeswoman said no one in the car was being assessed for injuries.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency services also attended the scene.

