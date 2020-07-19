Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two people were transported to hospital after they were trapped in their vehicle when it crashed into a pole in Caboolture overnight.
Two people were transported to hospital after they were trapped in their vehicle when it crashed into a pole in Caboolture overnight.
News

Car collides with pole leaving two people trapped

Matt Collins
19th Jul 2020 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A girl and a man escaped major injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a pole in Caboolture overnight.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to cut the two people from the vehicle.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the man, in his 30s, and a teenage girl were trapped after the car they were travelling in hit the pole.

Read more: Early morning spin ends in serious injuries for rider

Woman trapped after Rainbow Beach crash

The crash happened on King St at 6.32pm on Saturday, July 18.

Paramedics, including the critical care and high acuity response unit, attended the smash.

The man sustained an ankle injury and was transported in a stable condition to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

The teenage girl was transported to Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

caboolture crash qas
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The only place on the planet you can rainforest scuba

        premium_icon The only place on the planet you can rainforest scuba

        News Finch Hatton unique dive experience gets you up close to the shy platypus

        Mackay stargazer shares best tips to explore galaxies

        premium_icon Mackay stargazer shares best tips to explore galaxies

        Local Faces Self-proclaimed ‘nerd’ Scott van der Linden shares how you too can photograph the...

        GAME DAY: Action shots and social photos from Muddies match

        premium_icon GAME DAY: Action shots and social photos from Muddies match

        Rugby Union Check out who was out and about to see the Bowen Mudcrabs take on Mackay Brothers...

        Flashback: Major stories in the Guardian on July 18, 1980

        premium_icon Flashback: Major stories in the Guardian on July 18, 1980

        News Check out what was making news on this day 40 years ago.