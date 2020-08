A car crashed on the Bruce Highway at Lethebrook this afternoon. Photo: Contributed

A CAR crashed off to the side of the Bruce Highway this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman said the crash occurred about 12.50pm at Lethebrook, south of Proserpine.

The car was the only one involved in the incident and traffic cones were in place to help make the scene safe.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said paramedics did not attend the scene.