Car crashes into convenience store in Airlie Beach
A CAR crashed into the NightOwl convenience store early this morning, smashing through the front doors of the Shute Harbour Rd store.
Two patients were transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition, as a precautionary measure, following the crash.
A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said the two patients were the occupants of the vehicle.
According to a spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media, the alleged driver of the vehicle was on a provisional licence.
According to the spokeswoman, the car ran into the NightOwl about 1:15am this morning.
The car was towed from the area following the crash.
At this stage, no one has been charged in relation to the incident and investigations are ongoing.
A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Media said officers were looking at whether drugs or alcohol were involved.