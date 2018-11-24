Menu
Login
CRASH: An elderly man was taken to the Prince Albert Tenterfield Hospital after his car crashed into a shed.
CRASH: An elderly man was taken to the Prince Albert Tenterfield Hospital after his car crashed into a shed. Marc Stapelberg
News

Car crashes into garage on border

23rd Nov 2018 12:56 PM

AN elderly man was taken to the Prince Albert Tenterfield Hospital after his car crashed into a shed on the state border just before midday this morning.

Queensland police, Queensland fire and emergency services and New South Wales ambulance attended Tenterfield St, Wallangarra around 11.48am.

A NSW Ambulance spokes person said the 84-year-old received no obvious injuries however there was significant damage to the garage.

He was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

accident tenterfield
Stanthorpe Border Post

Top Stories

    National RSL life membership for couple

    National RSL life membership for couple

    News Bill and Joan Rose named national RSL life members.

    Memories that will last a lifetime

    Memories that will last a lifetime

    Community Lisa Roebersen is enjoying Australia.

    Burst water main in Airlie Beach

    Burst water main in Airlie Beach

    News A water main burst this afternoon.

    Traffic crash on Shute Harbour Road

    Traffic crash on Shute Harbour Road

    News Traffic crash on Shute Harbour Road

    Local Partners