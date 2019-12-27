Menu
Offbeat

Car crashes off bridge into crocodile-infested creek

by Chris Calcino
27th Dec 2019 1:19 PM
A CAR has crashed off a bridge and sunk to the bottom of a crocodile-prone waterway at Yorkeys Knob.

Police were called to the Dunne Rd crash site at about 9pm Thursday night with reports of a 31-year-old Townsville man losing control of his vehicle.

A man was taken to hospital after he crashed his 2008 Audi sedan into Half Moon Creek at Dunne Rd in Yorkeys Knob. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
The 2008-model Audi had veered off the road and into Half Moon Creek.

No other cars were involved in the smash.

The driver was taken to Cairns Hospital for observation but was not injured.

The car was still at the bottom of the creek this morning.

A man was taken to hospital after he crashed his 2008 Audi sedan into Half Moon Creek at Dunne Rd in Yorkeys Knob. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
Half Moon Creek feeds into a declared fish habitat area with extensive mangroves and home to barramundi, blue salmon, bream, estuary cod, grunter, mangrove jack, queenfish, whiting and tiger prawns.

A man was taken to hospital after he crashed his 2008 Audi sedan into Half Moon Creek at Dunne Rd in Yorkeys Knob. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
