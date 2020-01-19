Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Driver critical after car crashes off lookout

by Luke Mortimer
19th Jan 2020 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A DRIVER has been left critically injured and his car a crumpled wreck after the vehicle careened off Point Danger lookout early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Coolangatta headland about 4.40am.

The aftermath of the crash at Point Danger lookout early this morning. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
The aftermath of the crash at Point Danger lookout early this morning. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service

The vehicle had crashed over the lookout and fallen metres down onto the rocks.

Paramedics from Queensland Ambulance Service treated a man believed to be aged in his 40s at the scene.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, suffering undisclosed injuries.

Critical care and high acuity paramedics were also required.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel had to work to free the man in what an ambulance spokeswoman described as a "logistical nightmare".

Police were still investigating the cause of the crash about 7.30am, a Queensland Police spokeswoman said.

The aftermath of the crash at Point Danger lookout early this morning. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
The aftermath of the crash at Point Danger lookout early this morning. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service

The car was still on the rocks at the bottom of the lookout this morning.

Authorities were working to remove the vehicle.

crash editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Memorial unveiled to honour victims of Cyclone Ada

        premium_icon Memorial unveiled to honour victims of Cyclone Ada

        News A memorial was unveiled on the Airlie Foreshore, on Saturday, to honour those who lost their lives in the terrible disaster, in January 1970.

        Clipper crews slip lines, and get ready to set off to Sanya, in China

        premium_icon Clipper crews slip lines, and get ready to set off to Sanya, in...

        News THE crews competing in the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race slipped their lines...

        Hero's welcome home for our returned firefighters

        premium_icon Hero's welcome home for our returned firefighters

        People and Places Bittersweet moment as firefighters return from NSW inferno. ‘It just about brings a...

        Man airlifted in stable condition after rolling car

        premium_icon Man airlifted in stable condition after rolling car

        News A man has been airlifted to hosptial following a two-vehicle crash, in which one...