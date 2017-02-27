Car crashes into stormwater drain

The car which crashed on Shute Harbour Road this afternoon.

A MAN has been injured after his car left the road and crashed into a stormwater drain on Shute Harbour Road this afternoon.

Police officers on the scene said the man was travelling towards Airlie Beach and veered off the road for an "unknown reason".

Another man who was just minutes behind, said he saw another man helping the driver out of his car.

He said he and the other man took the man involved to some shade while they waited for emergency services to arrive.

More to come.