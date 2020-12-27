Menu
Police have begun investigations after a car was dumped, doused in fuel and set alight on a Coast street on Sunday morning.
Crime

Car dumped, doused in fuel and set alight

Matt Collins
27th Dec 2020 10:59 AM
Police have begun investigations after a stolen car was dumped, doused in fuel and set alight at Lake Macdonald on Sunday morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman advised the 2000-model silver Nissan X-Trail had been reported stolen and the number plates removed.

Huge blaze rips through Coast family's home

Driver suffers head injury after car hits tree

A fire crew attended the scene on Lake Macdonald Dr about 9.30am Sunday to put out the blaze.

The vehicle was then towed and police notified the owners of the vehicle.

A police investigation of the incident has been kicked off.

car on fire lake mcdonald qps queensland police servce
The Sunshine Coast Daily

