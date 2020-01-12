Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Car fire in Labrador on Sunday January 12.
Car fire in Labrador on Sunday January 12.
News

Car engulfed in flames in early morning blaze

by JACOB MILEY
12th Jan 2020 10:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR was engulfed by flames early this morning after a possible electrical fault.

Emergency services were called to corner of Broad and Muir streets at Labrador about 4am after being alerted to the blaze.

Car fire in Labrador on Sunday January 12.
Car fire in Labrador on Sunday January 12.

When crews arrived they quickly put out the fire, before leaving the vehicle with police.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the fire was not suspicious.

The spokesman said fire crews determined the blaze started in the left headlight of the vehicle and could have been electrical related.

More Stories

Show More
car emergency fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calories burnt, hours at the helm: Clipper in numbers

        premium_icon Calories burnt, hours at the helm: Clipper in numbers

        News The 41,165 nautical miles that the Clipper Round the World Race covers is not the only impressive number to come out of the sail.

        How the region’s weather compared to Australia in 2019

        How the region’s weather compared to Australia in 2019

        Weather Last year may have been Australia’s hottest and driest year, but that wasn’t quite...

        QLD businessman finds his sea legs aboard Clipper race

        premium_icon QLD businessman finds his sea legs aboard Clipper race

        News Having never set foot on a boat, the businessman had a touching reason for signing...

        Fire at Proserpine Mill declared non-suspicious

        premium_icon Fire at Proserpine Mill declared non-suspicious

        News The fire that broke out in the early hours of Friday morning was originally thought...