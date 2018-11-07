Menu
Login
A burning car is causing traffic chaos on the Bruce Highway heading south at Bribie Island.
A burning car is causing traffic chaos on the Bruce Highway heading south at Bribie Island. Facebook
News

Car engulfed in flames on Bruce Hwy sparks delays

Matty Holdsworth
by
7th Nov 2018 2:39 PM

VIDEO footage has emerged of a car completely engulfed in flames on the Bruce Highway, south of the Sunshine Coast.

The vehicle is located in the southbound lanes of the highway at Caboolture, just before the Bribie Island Road off-ramp.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had three crews attend the scene at 1.25pm.

 

A QFES spokeswoman said the vehicle was "well-involved" but confined to the engine bay.

It was extinguished by 1.30pm.

Queensland Police Service are on scene and a spokeswoman said the vehicle looked to have "fallen off a tow truck".

She said the highway was moving, but "slow".

Rebecca Arici drove past the vehicle and posted the video on social media.

car emergency fire qfes qps sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    New 10.5m playground planned for Airlie Beach foreshore

    New 10.5m playground planned for Airlie Beach foreshore

    News A new playground on the Airlie Beach foreshore is set to be a huge hit with families, designed to protect children from the sun and prevent burnt bottoms.

    THE CHURCH CALLED TO AIRLIE

    THE CHURCH CALLED TO AIRLIE

    Music The Church called to Airlie

    Mr Whitsunday joined by friends at festival gig

    Mr Whitsunday joined by friends at festival gig

    Music Kieran McCarthy will be a key part of this week's music festival.

    Airlie Beach Running Festival wins Event of the Year

    Airlie Beach Running Festival wins Event of the Year

    Athletics Airlie Beach Running Festival named 'Event of the Year'

    Local Partners