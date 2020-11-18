Menu
A car has rolled on the Cunningham Highway, Blackstone. Photo: Ebony Graveur
Car flips on highway, blocks traffic

Ebony Graveur
18th Nov 2020 1:29 PM
A PATIENT suffering a sore leg and shoulder pains did not require hospitalisation following a crash on the Cunningham Hwy.

At 12.04pm a Mitsubishi Pajero rolled onto its side on the highway in Raceview, blocking the right lane eastbound.

Two ambulance crews, a fire crew and police rushed to the scene but a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics determined the patient did not require transport to hospital.

The patient complained of a sore leg and shoulder pains.

A Queensland Police Spokeswoman confirmed the blocked lane had since been cleared and no longer impacted traffic.

