A car, found in an embankment in Shute Harbour this morning was allegedly stolen last night.
News

Car found in Shute Harbour embankment, allegedly stolen

Claudia Alp
by
23rd Feb 2019 8:37 AM

UPDATE 9.45AM: A CAR found in bushland in an embankment in Shute Harbour this morning was allegedly stolen last night.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said police received the call to attend the incident on Shute Harbour Rd, Shute Harbour, just after 7am.

There was no one in or around the vehicle at the time.

The spokesperson said the car was allegedly stolen from Jubilee Pocket last night and the owner had been notified.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew attended the scene.

A QFES spokesperson said they isolated the car battery to reduce the risk of fire.

Police investigations are ongoing.

INITIAL: A CAR has gone off road landing in an embankment on Shute Harbour Rd, Shute Harbour this morning.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said police received a call just after 7am.

Police are still on the scene.

Whitsunday Times

