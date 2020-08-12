Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Car goes up in flames at unit block

by Emily Halloran
12th Aug 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

FIREFIGHTERS have saved a block of units from damage after a car went up in flames in a carport on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called to the three-storey block of units on Rose St in Southport about 9pm on Tuesday.

When fire crews arrived the car - a 2011 grey Honda - was fully alight in the carport.

It's understood the flames were coming from the engine area.

Firefighters extinguished the flames by 9.05pm and left the scene by 9.30pm.

It's believed a resident from the unit block saw the fire and tried to extinguish it with a garden hose.

No one was inside the unit closest to the fire and there was no damage from the flames.

It's believed an electrical fault in the vehicle was the cause of the blaze.

A fire truck returns to Finch Hatton to refill with water. QFES generic
A fire truck returns to Finch Hatton to refill with water. QFES generic


Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a "large number of people" were evacuated from a home in Varsity Lakes after a laundry fire.

Crews were called to a private address on Lake Orr Dr just before 1am.

A man in his 20s had smoke inhalation and minor cuts to his hands but was not hospitalised.

Originally published as Car goes up in flames at unit block

More Stories

car fire emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nine major items to be discussed at today's council meeting

        Premium Content Nine major items to be discussed at today's council meeting

        Council News From a new sculpture in Proserpine to door knocks for dog inspections, take a look at what will be discussed today.

        Brain cancer treatment gives family hope for more time

        Premium Content Brain cancer treatment gives family hope for more time

        Health Hyper-targeted radiation revolutionising treatment for brain cancer

        ‘It’s ginormous’: Special visitor wows Bowen students

        Premium Content ‘It’s ginormous’: Special visitor wows Bowen students

        News Giant Laughing Kookaburra stops in Bowen during mission to spread happiness...

        New border protection vessel to patrol FNQ waters

        Premium Content New border protection vessel to patrol FNQ waters

        News Federal government to acquire border protection vessel set for deployment at...