QFES is responding to a vehicle that has reportedly gone into floodwater at Cannon Valley. Bev Lacey

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have responded to car that drove into floodwater at Cannon Valley this evening.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire brigade was called around 6pm to respond to car reportedly in floodwater on Brandy Creek Rd.

The occupants were out of the vehicle when the fire brigade arrived, but a dog was missing.