BLOOMSBURY: Police attempting to clear car in middle of the road
BLOOMSBURY: Police attempting to clear car in middle of the road
News

Car in middle of road after Bloomsbury crash

Melanie Whiting
1st Oct 2019 7:34 AM
POLICE are attempting to clear a car from the middle of the road at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Kunapipi Road, Bloomsbury, after a two-vehicle crash this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene about 5am.

Three people were assessed at the scene, two of which declined further transport.

A man in his 50s with a back injury was taken in a stable condition to Proserpine Hospital.

A QPS media spokeswoman said there was light traffic in the area, but it is understood lanes are still open.

