Car in middle of road after Bloomsbury crash
POLICE are attempting to clear a car from the middle of the road at the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Kunapipi Road, Bloomsbury, after a two-vehicle crash this morning.
Emergency services attended the scene about 5am.
Three people were assessed at the scene, two of which declined further transport.
A man in his 50s with a back injury was taken in a stable condition to Proserpine Hospital.
A QPS media spokeswoman said there was light traffic in the area, but it is understood lanes are still open.