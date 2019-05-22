Car lovers paradise this weekend in the Whitsundays

SLICK COLLECTION: Car lovers won't want to miss the Whitsunday Cruisin car show at the Broadwater Lagoon carpark on Saturday.

SLICK COLLECTION: Car lovers won't want to miss the Whitsunday Cruisin car show at the Broadwater Lagoon carpark on Saturday. Chris Coyte

CAR enthusiasts will be revved up this weekend when 75 vehicles descend on Airlie Beach.

Whitsunday Cruisin Car Club is hosting its fifth Whitsunday Cruisin event, and club president Chris Coyte said the show would include hot rods, muscle cars, classics and "bits and pieces of everything”.

Mr Coyte said the event began five years ago, after the car club was invited to the Burdekin region for a social event.

The Whitsunday club reciprocated by inviting the Burdekin Cruisin Car Club back to Airlie Beach.

Other clubs in North Queensland then caught wind of the gathering and expressed their interest in attending.

Now five years later, the 2019 event is set to bigger than ever and is expected to attract 150 people for the weekend of festivities.

Mr Coyte said it was the social aspect of Whitsunday Cruisin that bought people back year after year.

"I've met lifelong friends purely because of the cars,” he said.

Mr Coyte said a love for cars was a common interest that brought people from all walks of life together

"Everyone appreciates everyone else's car, whether it's brand new or a 1920s classic,” he said.

A big part of the weekend, according to Mr Coyte is the car show on Saturday, which is free for members of the public to enjoy.

Vehicles registered for the car show will meet at 8.30am before they cruise in a procession into town.

They will park at the Broadwater Lagoon carpark in Airlie Beach before the show starts at 9am.

Mr Coyte said the display was free for all, and would be quite the spectacle, featuring vehicles all the way from Cairns, Townsville, Charters Towers and Tasmania.

People who are interested in joining the Whitsunday Cruisin Car Club, can call Mr Coyte on 0417 520 088 or chat with him at the event.

DETAILS

WHAT: Car show.

WHEN: Saturday, 9am- 2pm.

WHERE: Broadwater Lagoon carpark.

COST: Free.