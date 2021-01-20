Car ploughs down Calen gully at ‘100km/h’

CALEN: A car has reportedly crashed down a gully near the Bruce Highway. Picture: Kevin Farmer

CALEN: A car has reportedly crashed down a gully near the Bruce Highway. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the Bruce Highway, one kilometre north of Calen.

Witnesses told police a car was travelling at 100km/h when it lost control and crashed down a gully near the highway just before 10am.

The people in the car have reportedly removed themselves from the wreck.

It is understood no other cars are involved at this stage.

There are no current road hazards and the car is off to the side of the highway.

More to come.

