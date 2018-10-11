One person in hospital after car slams into Toowoomba motel

Emergency services at the Allan Cunningham Motel on Ruthven St where a car smashed into the building in Kearneys Spring. October 11, 2018

Emergency services at the Allan Cunningham Motel on Ruthven St where a car smashed into the building in Kearneys Spring. October 11, 2018 Kevin Farmer

UPDATE: One person has been taken to hospital after a car smashed into a motel in Toowoomba this afternoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported one person suffered minor injuries and was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.

They were taken from the Allan Cunningham Motel on Ruthven St where a car slammed into the reception area of the Kearneys Spring building.

Emergency services at the Allan Cunningham Motel on Ruthven St where a car smashed into the building in Kearneys Spring. October 11, 2018 Kevin Farmer

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services secured the scene initially reported to be "unstable" after the incident about 3.15pm.

#Update - one patient was transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries and spinal precautions after a vehicle into a building in #KearneySprings. No other people required QAS assistance. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) October 11, 2018

EARLIER: Emergency services are rushing to reports a car has slammed into a motel in Toowoomba.

Initial reports indicate a car has ploughed into the Allan Cunningham Motel on Ruthven St in Kearneys Spring.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are en route to the incident reported about 3.15pm.

Police and paramedics are also responding to the incident.

It is unknown how many, if any, people are trapped or injured.