Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Car rams shopping centre in jewellery heist

by Brianna Morris-Grant
24th Jun 2020 11:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after a car was used to break into a Coomera shopping centre in the early hours of this morning.

Officers were called just after 4.30am after the stolen sport utility vehicle (SUV) was driven into the main entrance of the Foxwell Rd business.

An offender then exited the silver Audi Q5, ran into the centre and used an "implement" to smash their way into a jewellery store.

Police released a CCTV image of the car. Photo: QLD Police
Police released a CCTV image of the car. Photo: QLD Police

They also smashed the display cabinets and stole trays of jewellery, before returning to the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Extensive damage was done to the main entrance and the jewellery store.

Police believe the car, with distinctive roof racks, was stolen from Seven Hills on June 21, and will have substantial damage from being used in the offence.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Car rams shopping centre in jewellery heist

More Stories

crime heist queensland crime thief

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adani lands conservation area ‘126 times’ bigger than mine

        premium_icon Adani lands conservation area ‘126 times’ bigger than mine

        Environment It is one of the largest privately managed conservation areas in Queensland and will preserve the black-throated finch as well as reptiles, plants and fish.

        Flashback: Bowen’s iconic column Robbo’s News is back

        premium_icon Flashback: Bowen’s iconic column Robbo’s News is back

        News Robbo’s News was an iconic addition to every Bowen Independent, and now he’s back...

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News Tablet deal great way to view the latest local news for a $1 a day

        GALLERY: Big front page stories from the Bowen Independent

        premium_icon GALLERY: Big front page stories from the Bowen Independent

        News A selection of some of our most memorable front pages.