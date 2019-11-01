Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Atlas Car and Truck Rentals was placed in voluntary administration.
Atlas Car and Truck Rentals was placed in voluntary administration.
Business

Car rental agency in administration

by Daniel Bateman
1st Nov 2019 7:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADMINISTRATORS have been called in to steer a nationwide car rental agency away from a financial breakdown.

Atlas Car and Truck Rentals was placed in voluntary administration on October 22.

The Melbourne based agency has outlets across Australia has been operating for more than 20 years.

The first creditors meeting for the company was held today, where administrators informed attendees that a decision had been made for Atlas to continue its operations, as per usual.

Harley Armstrong from accountants and insolvency experts Hall Chadwick said the firm was closely monitoring the car rental agency's cash flow, and assisting the company become profitable.

"For the time being, it's just about preserving the business and undertaking a campaign to see whether there's any interest to purchase it as a going concern," he said.

He said at this stage staff were not being affected.

"We're closely in touch with staff, and just keeping them in the loop about what's going on," he said.

"The intention is to keep trading for the time being, and if that were to change a little bit later down the line, they would be right at the front of the queue to know."

The next creditors meeting is expected to be held within the next month.

Earlier this year, Atlas customers complained of lengthy delays waiting for a bond refund from the company, with some hot having the money returned for months after vehicles were returned to the agency.

At the time, the company's managing director Pamela Murphy said the agency experienced "peaks and troughs through the season."

administrators atlas car and truck rentals business

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Safety is paramount': Shark warning a drop in the ocean

        premium_icon 'Safety is paramount': Shark warning a drop in the ocean

        News 'We are strongly advocating for both federal and state governments to work together for urgent action': Tourism Whitsundays push for action after shark alert.

        Eek! Look inside the Whitsundays' haunted Halloween house

        premium_icon Eek! Look inside the Whitsundays' haunted Halloween house

        Community It's the last time this spooky Halloween house will run.

        Brahmans score more players to join back-to-back campaign

        premium_icon Brahmans score more players to join back-to-back campaign

        Sport Sqaud leaving nothing up to chance, secure more players.

        Family of Whitsunday shark attack survivor speak out

        premium_icon Family of Whitsunday shark attack survivor speak out

        News ‘The full impact of Alistair’s injury is still unknown’