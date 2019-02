The man was transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition.

The man was transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition. Bev Lacey

A MAN received a head injury following a single vehicle rollover in Bowen just before 4pm today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson, said two crews attended the scene.

The man, aged in his 30s was transported to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition, the spokesperson said.

The incident happened on a private property just off the Bruce Highway, near Eden Lassie Rd.