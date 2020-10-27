Menu
A car has rolled over a man's legs and feet in the Whitsundays. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Car rolls over man’s legs in Whitsundays

Heidi Petith
Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
27th Oct 2020 8:04 PM
A MAN has been taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a car rolled over him in the Whitsundays.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to help the 62-year-old man at Parker Rd, Cannonvale about 6.40pm.

He said the vehicle, which was not running at the time, had rolled over the man’s legs and feet.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was taken to Proserpine Private Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

