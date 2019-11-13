Menu
Police are appealing for information after a car was set alight in Cannonvale.
Crime

Car set alight in Cannonvale driveway

13th Nov 2019 12:39 PM
A PERSON was allegedly seen running away from the scene of a car fire in Cannonvale this morning.

Police were called to Beach Rd, Cannonvale, about 1.50am to find a Toyota Yaris on fire on the driveway of a unit complex.

Firefighters arrived soon after and extinguished the blaze. No one was injured.

Police are looking into a person of interest after it was alleged that a person was seen running away from the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and police have made a request for public assistance.

Detectives from the Whitsunday Criminal Investigation Branch are appealing to anyone who may have information about the matter, may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or who may have relevant dashcam footage from the incident to contact police on 4948 8840.

