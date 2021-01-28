Car shooting gunman seeks bail

At "first blush" scanning Wayne Charles Zammit's raft of serious charges, Justice North couldn't see a way to safely release the gun obsessed man back into the community on bail - but he was brought around.

Zammit is accused of shooting at a car at Betzels Lane, Bowen while another man was inside the vehicle on October 29.

Upon searching Zammit's property, police located multiple weapons and ammunition unlawfully in his possession, some of them shortened.

The 47-year-old faces a total of 12 charges including discharging a weapon in a public place, wilful damage and possessing a knife in a public place, with a minimum sentence of 18 months in jail and a maximum of seven years.

Proceedings for Zammit's case in the Bowen Magistrates Court have been stayed because there has been a referral to the Mental Health Court.

While this process is ongoing, his bail hearing was heard in the Townsville Supreme Court on Thursday morning.

Crown Prosecutor Amanda Payne opposed bail due to "the nature and seriousness of the crime" he allegedly committed with a firearm, saying there was a danger of serious violence and his mental health issues would exacerbate the risk of reoffending.

She said the complainant involved in the shooting incident was "terrified" that Zammit might be released.

Seeking to show cause why bail should be granted, Defence Barrister Harvey Walters' case centred around Zammit's mental health issues and the findings of a psychiatrist's report.

It said he was "deprived of the capacity to know that he ought not to do the act in relation to the offences, due to an acute mental illness", where he felt that his offending behaviour was justified by his systemised beliefs of being persecuted.

These mental health issues were exacerbated by long term abuse of methamphetamines.

Without addressing these underlying issues, he contended that Zammit would still not be better following a period of incarceration.

Mr Walters proposed relocating Zammit to live well away from Bowen with his parents in Marian (north of Mackay) where he would report at the police station and visit a GP and psychiatrists to receive treatment for his mental health issues.

He would need to comply with all treatment requirements, stick to a strict curfew and be regularly tested for drugs and alcohol.

Initially hesitant to grant bail given the serious risk to public safety Zammit posed with his firearms obsession, Justice North adjusted his stance after reading the psychiatrist's report and hearing the comprehensive measures that would be put in place to keep Zammit on the straight and narrow towards addressing his mental issues.

He granted Zammit bail, taking heart that the strict conditions imposed would have a positive effect in ensuring he got treatment he desperately needed.

Originally published as Car shooting gunman seeks bail