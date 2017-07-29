Car show has 'vintage' style

HER ultimate vehicle would be a Mustang or a Camaro, but car enthusiast and vintage devotee Rebecca Ross just loves "everything that goes fast, including a boat in the water”.

The Whitsunday Reef Festival's Fraser Ford 'Revvin' the Reef' Airlie Beach vintage car show, organised for the third year in a row by Mrs Ross, is expected this year to attract about 70 motors from Townsville, Ayr, Mackay, Rockhampton, Charters Towers and locally.

"I've been into vintage cars all my life,” Mrs Ross said.

"I love vintage cars, hot rods, muscle cars ... all of them, and they all have a story to tell. It's a huge passion of mine.”

Mrs Ross, who said she couldn't choose an absolute favourite car, said she loved the before-and-after conversions of old cars that had been lovingly - and often painstakingly - restored across many years.

"Some of these cars have been dragged out of neck-high grass and then you get to see the transformations and how they've been brought back to life.

"People have poured their heart and soul into it. It's incredible, and all the people that you meet are very passionate about what they do. The colours are gorgeous. They're stunning.”

She said she loved Camaros because she and her son were big fans of the Transformers movies - "and Bumblebee is a Camaro”.

The top 10 cars at the festival as voted by the public will be awarded trophies and will go in the Rotary Street Parade.

"I love the complete and utter joy of watching other people enjoy the cars on the day, and I love the festivities and seeing owners enjoying talking about their cars,” Mrs Ross said.

The day will also incorporate a pin-up girl competition, showing off plenty of 1950s fashion with women dressed in their favourite vintage-style clothing - daywear, swimwear or reproduction.

"I love the fun of it. A lot of the girls are in their 20s, so to see them recreating that era is lovely, especially with the big hair.”

The Miss Pin-up Competition will take place at noon on the Main Stage, with first, second and third prizes to be won.

NFORMATION

WHEN: Saturday, August 5: car show 10am-3pm; Pin-up girls arrive at 11am, judging at noon

WHERE: Car show: Main Street; Pin-up girls judging: Main Stage

COST: Car entry $10 pre-registered, or $15 on the day; Pin-up girls $5

HOW TO ENTER: Email rebecca@metrotilesab.com.au or download a form from the festival website at www.whitsundayreeffestival.com.au