A car smashed into a power pole on Gladstone Rd on Thursday afternoon. Allan Reinikka

PARAMEDICS are on scene at a Rockhampton crash where a car has slammed into a power pole.

Initial reports indicate one person has been involved in a "high impact" single car crash on Gladstone Rd around 12.50pm.

The single occupant of the small hatchback car reportedly crashed into a power pole in Allenstown.

There is severe damage to the bonnet of the car and the passenger-side front wheel.

Injuries are unknown at this stage.

More to come.