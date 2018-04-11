Two children, woman in car as it ploughs into power pole

UPDATE 9AM: A woman has been taken to hospital after her vehicle crashed into a power pole, with two children also in the car.

The children escaped injury from the crash on Ninderry Rd, Ninderry, but the woman was taken to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition suffering back pain.



UPDATE 8.30AM: Two children and a woman were inside a car when it ploughed into a power pole on a Sunshine Coast road this morning.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Ninderry Rd, Ninderry at 8.02am.

Paramedics are still assessing the woman, who is suffering back pain.

The two children escaped the crash without injury.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Service vehicle remains on scene, but firefighters were not required to free anyone from the vehicle.

Energex has been called to the scene to assess any damage to the power pole.



BREAKING 8.04M: A baby is reportedly inside a car that has crashed on a Sunshine Coast road this morning.

Paramedics are rushing to the scene of the single vehicle crash at Ninderry.

The car reportedly crashed into a power pole on Ninderry Rd, near Jensen Rd, about 8am.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency units are also on their way to the scene.

More to come.