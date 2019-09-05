Menu
Police are looking for a car that was stolen from Shute Harbour.
Crime

Car stolen from popular area

Monique Preston
by
5th Sep 2019 10:48 AM
A CAR was stolen from a carpark at Shute Harbour overnight Tuesday.

Police said the 2011 white Mitsubishi Lancer sedan was stolen from a carpark on Shute Harbour Rd between 4pm on September 3 and 8.30am on September 4.

The car's registration number is 804 YXN.

At the time of its theft, a fitted baby seat was in the car and there was a statue of a man holding a bottle of liquor in the boot, police said.

As Shute Harbour is an area with a lot of people and vehicle movements, police think it is possible someone may have witnessed activities linked to this theft.

Anyone with information which could help, is asked to call Policelink on 131 444.

