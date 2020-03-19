Menu
A car has been stolen from a Cannonvale business
Crime

Car stolen in Cannonvale after keys found inside

Jordan Gilliland
19th Mar 2020 12:13 PM
A CAR has been stolen from a Cannonvale business, with the thief needing to move two vehicles out of the way to access the stolen sedan.

Police say the William Murray Drive business in Cannonvale was broken into some time between 4.15pm on March 17 and 6.30am on March 18.

They said an implement was used to open a secured perimeter fence, and once inside the person has moved two vehicles out of the way to gain access to the stolen car.

The 2008 Blue Holden Commodore sedan was unlocked, and the keys were found in the cabin of the vehicle by the thief which were used to steal the vehicle from the compound.

The Commodore did not have registration plates attached at the time it was stolen.

Anyone who may have information about the current location of the stolen car, or the offence itself, is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

Police are encouraging business owners to consider formalising a process where keys for all vehicles kept on site are able to be securely stored.

Whitsunday Times

