Whitsunday Police wrap-up for the past week.
Car stolen overnight from Cannonvale home: Police wrap-up

Deborah Friend
14th Jan 2020 11:02 AM
HERE'S a wrap-up of police activity in Airlie Beach, Cannonvale and surrounding areas this week.

Stolen car

A car was stolen sometime during the night, in Cannonvale, last night.

The black Nissan Navara was taken from a home in Deloraine Close, Cannonvale, and its owner discovered it missing at 7am this morning.

The car has registration plate 640 ZAT and is still missing. Police are asking anyone with any information to call Policelink on 131 444.

Drink driving

A 24-year-old Strathdickie woman will face court charged with low range drink driving after recording a BAC of 0.063.

The woman was stopped on Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale, on January 9, at 3.25am, as part of random breath tests.

She is due to appear in Proserpine Magistrates Court at a later date.

Argument outside doctors

An argument outside a doctor's surgery led to an $800 infringement notice for a woman from Jubilee Pocket.

Police attended the 121 Medical Centre, Cannonvale, on January 7, at 11am, following a call from the doctor's surgery regarding the behaviour of the 31-year-old woman.

She was involved in a verbal argument with another female patient in the carpark. She was issued with an infringement notice for public nuisance.

Costly night out

A night out in the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct (SNP) ended up costing a Sunshine Coast man $800.

Police were called to Boaty's in the Main Street on January 9, at 12.10am, to find the man being restrained by security officers because he was trying to enter the premises after being refused entry.

The 39-year-old, from Mountain Creek, was issued with an infringement notice for disorderly public nuisance and banned from entering the SNP for seven days.

airlie beach cannonvale police briefs strathdickie whitsunday police
