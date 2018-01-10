Car stolen while resident sleeps

WHILE the resident of a unit in Airlie Beach was sleeping a burglar gained entry to the Begley Street address and stole a car.

Between 11pm last night and 5:40am this morning, police believe the burglar entered the unit via the garage door where the garage area and the foyer were searched as a result.

A wallet containing cash, bank cards and identification has been reported stolen along with a set of car keys was also stolen from a table in the foyer used to steal a green 2013 Holden Colorado dual cab, registration number HC 91.

The car had been parked in the unit garage at the time it was stolen.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said urged residents to be vigilant.

"Crooks can be determined and thorough, checking every possible option to enter a living area like a garage door even for a third floor unit as was this case.”

Anyone who may have information linked to either the current location of the stolen car or the offence itself is encouraged to call the Whitsunday police station on 4948 8888 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 any time of the day.

The police reference number is QP1800057897.