Pair charged over alleged stolen car containing a child

APPEAL: Police are appealing for information regarding a car stolen with a child still inside. Tessa Mapstone

UPDATE 6pm:

A MAN and woman have been charged for allegedly stealing a Toyota Landcruiser last night containing a four-year-old boy and puppy.

Police alleged the 35-year-old man and 22-year-old woman stole the vehicle just after 10pm from the carpark of hockey fields on Dawson Road while the owners were locking up the property.

The boy was located at a Glenlyon Road fast food restaurant a short time later with the four wheel drive found abandoned on Matson Crescent just after 1am with the puppy still inside.

The man and woman were taken into custody this afternoon.

Both have been charged with one count each of abduction of a child under 16, endangering children by exposure and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The 22-year-old woman will appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

The 35-year-old man will appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court on August 13.

Earlier

POLICE have launched an investigation after a vehicle was stolen with a four-year-old boy and a puppy inside at a car park in Gladstone last night.

Just after 10pm, the car was stolen while the owners were locking up a Dawson Road sports complex.

The car was turned on and contained the boy who was sitting on the back seat along with his eight-week-old puppy.

The driver picked up a female passenger before the boy was dropped off alone at a fast-food restaurant on Glenlyon Road at 10.15pm.

Police located the vehicle abandoned with the puppy still inside on Matsen Crescent just after 1am.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is urged to contact police on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.