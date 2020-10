The woman was taken to hospital after her car struck pole.

The woman was taken to hospital after her car struck pole.

PARAMEDICS were called to a crash just 500 metres from the hospital in Bowen on Thursday night.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a woman was taken to hospital after a vehicle struck a pole.

Crews were called to the corner of Livingstone St and Herbert St about 9.30pm just 500m from the hospital.

The woman was transported to Bowen Hospital.