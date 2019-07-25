Menu
Traffic on the M1 this morning after two cars collided while heading northbound.
Car stuck in middle of M1 after crash

by Emily Halloran
25th Jul 2019 10:03 AM
TRAFFIC is slow moving on the M1 after two cars collided in the city's south.

Police and paramedics were called to the northbound lanes near exit 93 in Currumbin just before 8.30am.

Two people were assessed by paramedics at the scene but no one was injured.

It was understood one of the cars blocked traffic because it was stuck "on the middle of the road" for some time.

Police are at the scene.

Traffic is heavy travelling north from Tugun up to Merrimac and from Coomera down to Molendinar.

More to come.

