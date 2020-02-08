Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A caravan has flipped onto it's side on the Ipswich Motorway.
A caravan has flipped onto it's side on the Ipswich Motorway.
News

Lanes blocked after caravan flips on motorway

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
8th Feb 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.40pm: TWO people have been assessed for injuries following a single-vehicle rollover on the Ipswich Motorway.

Initial reports suggested a car towing a caravan had flipped onto its side about 1.20pm, blocking two lanes of the motorway near the Progress Rd exit, but a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson has since said only the caravan had flipped, not the vehicle.

"It seems very lucky," the spokesperson said.

The patients were assessed by ambulance crews on scene but did not require hospitalisation.

Initial: Emergency services are onscene and traffic is building westbound on the Ipwsich Motorway after a car towing a caravan flipped onto its side.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said reports a single-vehicle crash had taken place just before the Progress Rd exit came in about 1.20pm.

Initial reports suggest the two righthand lanes are currently blocked while police, ambulance and fire crews attend the incident.

crash single-vehicle crash traffic

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New war memorial coming to Proserpine

        premium_icon New war memorial coming to Proserpine

        News President of the Proserpine RSL hoped the new structure will be more modern and commanding than the existing memorial.

        Man sentenced for drink-driving 18 years after being caught

        premium_icon Man sentenced for drink-driving 18 years after being caught

        Crime It took almost 20 years for the case to be heard in court.

        Cannonvale’s most colourful creations

        premium_icon Cannonvale’s most colourful creations

        News Crazy Cat Colour takes art reserved for galleries and transforms them into wearable...

        Drug driving charges keep court busy

        premium_icon Drug driving charges keep court busy

        News Drug driving charges kept Proserpine Magistrates Court busy, on Monday, with three...