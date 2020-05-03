Menu
Motorist dies after car and truck crash at Oakey

Michael Nolan
by
3rd May 2020 12:11 PM
Subscriber only

UPDATE: A motorist died after a B-double truck and car crashed at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and Warrego Highway. 

A Queensland Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said no other patients, including the truck driver, were injured in the crash. 

All lanes of traffic on the Warrego Highway and Toowoomba Rd are blocked. 

Motorists are advised to avoid the area. 

A motorist died after their car collided with a truck at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and the Warrego Highway, on May 3.
A motorist died after their car collided with a truck at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and the Warrego Highway, on May 3. Kevin Farmer

 

12.15PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics are assessing several patients injured in a car and truck crash. 

The collision occurred shortly after noon, at the intersection of Toowoomba Rd and the Warrego Highway, at Oakey. 

More details to come.

