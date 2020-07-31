‘Car v pedestrian’: Man taken to Bowen Hospital after crash

A man has been taken to Bowen Hospital after reportedly being hit by a car at Bowen. Photo: File

A MAN was left with cuts and bruises after being hit by a car at Bowen today.

Paramedics were called to the scene on the corner of Crofton St and Horseshoe Bay Rd at 10.25am.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the man had multiple cuts and grazes but was conscious and alert.

He was taken to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said police were investigating the incident.

No one else was injured in the crash.