Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been taken to Bowen Hospital after reportedly being hit by a car at Bowen. Photo: File
A man has been taken to Bowen Hospital after reportedly being hit by a car at Bowen. Photo: File
News

‘Car v pedestrian’: Man taken to Bowen Hospital after crash

Elyse Wurm
31st Jul 2020 11:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was left with cuts and bruises after being hit by a car at Bowen today.

Paramedics were called to the scene on the corner of Crofton St and Horseshoe Bay Rd at 10.25am.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the man had multiple cuts and grazes but was conscious and alert.

He was taken to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said police were investigating the incident.

No one else was injured in the crash.

bowen crash car versus pedestrian queensland ambulance services queensland police services road traffic crash
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Tough’ call made on our Melbourne Cup of the water

        premium_icon ‘Tough’ call made on our Melbourne Cup of the water

        News The decision comes just days before Hamilton Island is set to reopen.

        Airlie woman resists arrest, repeatedly kicks police officer

        premium_icon Airlie woman resists arrest, repeatedly kicks police officer

        Crime She barricaded herself behind a table and chairs to try and stop them taking her...

        Airlie resort a lean, green eco-friendly machine

        premium_icon Airlie resort a lean, green eco-friendly machine

        Business Accommodation business celebrates new recognition for its long list of eco efforts.

        Young people will make or break Queensland’s pandemic fate

        premium_icon Young people will make or break Queensland’s pandemic fate

        News Why young people are key to stopping COVID-19 cases in Queensland