‘Car v pedestrian’: Man taken to Bowen Hospital after crash
A MAN was left with cuts and bruises after being hit by a car at Bowen today.
Paramedics were called to the scene on the corner of Crofton St and Horseshoe Bay Rd at 10.25am.
A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said the man had multiple cuts and grazes but was conscious and alert.
He was taken to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition.
A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman said police were investigating the incident.
No one else was injured in the crash.