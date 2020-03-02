‘Car versus truck’: Woman taken to hospital after rollover

Emergency services are on route to a crash north of Bowen.

UPDATE: 4.50PM

A WOMAN reportedly in her early 20s has been transported to hospital after a single vehicle “car versus truck” rollover.

The woman was transported to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition, with possible shoulder injuries, a Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency crew arrived on the scene, which a QFES spokeswoman called a “truck versus car” traffic crash, involving two vehicles.

The spokeswoman said when the crew arrived, all persons were out of the vehicle and the scene was shortly after declared safe.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the Bruce Highway was open in all directions.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are rushing to a reported traffic crash north of Bowen.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews, one from Bowen and one from Ayr were on route to an incident on the Bruce Highway, Guthalungra.

The spokeswoman said not much was currently known about the incident, with crews leaving from the station about 3.50pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said a paramedic crew was on scene, and were yet to report back on the condition of any potential injured people.

