Caravan causes three-car pile up at CQ intersection
PARAMEDICS are on scene at a crash in Central Queensland where a caravan pulled out in front of busy traffic.
Queensland Ambulance Service reported crews attended the crash at the intersection of Dawson and Burnett Hwy, Biloela where a caravan and two cars were involved.
It is believed the caravan, being towed by a car, pulled out into oncoming traffic at the intersection around 1.15pm, resulting in the crash.
One of the vehicles hit a traffic light pole at the intersection and the lights are not working.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have also been called to the scene as a car is leaking a "substance".
Queensland Police Service are also on scene.
All people involved in the incident are out of the vehicles and paramedics did not transport anybody to hospital.