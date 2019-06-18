Caravan fire in the Whitsundays

Emergency services were called to the a converted motorhome fire in Cannon Valley at midnight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the caravan was on Shute Harbour Rd, and it was engulfed by the blaze.

Two crews attended the incident, and the fire was under control by about 12.30pm, the QFES spokesperson said.

Paramedics were on standby, but no one required medical attention.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson referred to the vehicle as a bus that had been converted into a motorhome.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the QPS spokesperson said.