News

Caravan 'flipped' and causes chaos on Bruce Highway

Matty Holdsworth
by
21st Jun 2018 1:05 PM | Updated: 1:50 PM

QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service crews are en route to a caravan rollover on the Bruce Highway at Bells Creek.

The crews were called at 12.50pm but all occupants of the vehicle have declined treatment. 

Queensland Police are on scene and said the caravan had flipped.

"There is no indication of any injuries but the caravan is stuck in the median strip.

Lanes are blocked and delays are expected in both directions with traffic banking up.

Delays are expected. 

Social media has already come to life on the incident with reports that the rollover involves a caravan.

"Traffic is backing up both ways, approx 2kms north of Wild Horse Mountain. Police on scene," was posted.

ambulance bells creek bruce highway caravan caravan crash editors picks emergency police sunshine coast
