Caravaners get together in Jubilee Pocket

CARAVAN CREW: Wind and rain failed to dampen the spirits of ACC members at their combined branch muster at Airlie Beach this month.

WIND and rain failed to dampen the spirits of Australian Caravan Club (ACC) members attending their second North Queensland combined branches muster.

The muster, attracting over 50 ACC members from the ACC Tropical Tourers branch (Townsville), ACC Sugar City Pioneers and ACC Coral Coast Cruisers and ACC Capricorn Tourers branch (Rockhampton), was held from March 8 to 13 at the Island Gateway Holiday Park at Jubilee Pocket.

Muster organiser Linda Brierley said members from the four branches had enjoyed a joint muster held at Sarina in August last year so much, that it was decided to hold another one. "We put it to a vote and the vote was unanimous,” Ms Brierley said.

"While a bit of wind and rain didn't dampen our spirits, unfortunately the region's famed boat trips just weren't an option and outdoor activities had to fit in between showers.

"We chose the venue partly because of its beauty and ideal location for the diverse group from as far north as Cairns, and as far south as Rockhampton. We also hoped our business would assist the area with post-cyclone recovery.”

The park owners put on a barbecue and proceeds went to local charity Sailability Whitsundays.