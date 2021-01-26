Cardi B’s outrageous see-through dress

She’s no stranger to boundary-pushing outfits but Cardi B’s latest look is her most revealing yet.

Cardi B's latest look is out of this world.

The 28-year-old WAP rapper stepped out for a day of shopping in Beverly Hills at the weekend with her rapper husband Offset, wearing a see-through dress that put her famous curves on display.

Designed by Pierre-Louis Auvray, the mind-bending creation features a galactic print atop a naked female silhouette, with Cardi's own tattoos and black thong clearly visible through the sheer fabric.

A white knit neckline and sides "frame" the look, adding to the optical illusion.

Cardi B modelling the unusual dress with her husband, Offset. Picture: Instagram/cardib

Understandably, some fans couldn't wrap their heads around the star's dizzying dress.

"I'm not sure what's going on here but I'm kinda likin' it," one commented on Cardi's Instagram post showing off the look, while another wrote, "I am so confused looking at this outfit."

Cardi stepped out to go shopping in Beverly Hills. Picture: Instagram/cardib

"I honestly thought it was like one of those T-shirts that have the bikini body printed on it," another person commented.

Yep, it’s see-through. Picture: Instagram/cardib

Cardi's no stranger to turning heads with her sexy style, having recently modelled a hot leather harness look, a barely-there pearl dress and a Louis Vuitton set complete with a matching ponytail.

